Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,381 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,722,124.72. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.4%

GNL opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.35%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

