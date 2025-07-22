Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,361 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGTI stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,806,490. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,340. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

