Sigma Planning Corp Sells 656 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $901.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

