Sigma Planning Corp Takes $223,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

