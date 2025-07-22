Sigma Planning Corp Takes $69,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason acquired 10,000 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,167 shares of company stock worth $71,768.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

HIO stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.62%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile



Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

