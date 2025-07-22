Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

