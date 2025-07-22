Signaturefd LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Spire by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spire

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.