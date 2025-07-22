Signaturefd LLC Acquires 343 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 261.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

