Signaturefd LLC Acquires 694 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after buying an additional 216,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IonQ by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 698,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

IonQ Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE IONQ opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. IonQ’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,144,372 shares of company stock valued at $358,255,229. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.