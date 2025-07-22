Signaturefd LLC Acquires 722 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 627.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 542.29 and a beta of 1.62. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

