Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $332.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

