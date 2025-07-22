Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1,486.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 327.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 143.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.