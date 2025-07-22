Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 151.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 16,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

