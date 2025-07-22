Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

