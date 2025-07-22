Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.42.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

