Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,823 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 107,887 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 346.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

