Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1,427.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $43.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,214.50. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
