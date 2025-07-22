Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS BBEU opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

