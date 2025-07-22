Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 338,444 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

