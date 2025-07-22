Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after buying an additional 1,005,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

