Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

