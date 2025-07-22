Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

