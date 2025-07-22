Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1,483.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $259.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

