Signaturefd LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

