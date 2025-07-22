Signaturefd LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.88.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

