Signaturefd LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 408,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 253,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $429,197.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,643,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,621.44. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

