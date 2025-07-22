Signaturefd LLC Has $82,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

