Signaturefd LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

