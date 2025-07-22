Signaturefd LLC Has $91,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

MMYT opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

