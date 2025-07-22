Signaturefd LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9%

COLD stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.95%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

