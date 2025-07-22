Signaturefd LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $5,748,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 530,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,906,900. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of RKLB opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.