Signaturefd LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,818,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Wabash National Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

