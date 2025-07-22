Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 286.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.00%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

