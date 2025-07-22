Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $463.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

