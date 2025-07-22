Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.9%

HLI opened at $194.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $171.51. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $198.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

