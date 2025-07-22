Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

