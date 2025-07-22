Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

