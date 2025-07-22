Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.30.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

