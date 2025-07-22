Signaturefd LLC Invests $76,000 in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,850,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.9%

PPLT opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $133.80.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.