Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,151.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

