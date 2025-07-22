Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $71.84.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

