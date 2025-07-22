Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Terex by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Terex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Terex Corporation has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

