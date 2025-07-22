Signaturefd LLC Purchases 11,484 Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 607.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,401,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,473,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coty by 162.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Coty Price Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.