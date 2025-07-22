Signaturefd LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CWST stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 487.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

