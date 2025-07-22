Signaturefd LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after acquiring an additional 399,267 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 247,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

NYSE RRX opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

