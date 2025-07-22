Signaturefd LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 174.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $311.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.06. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $202.91 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

