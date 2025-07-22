Signaturefd LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $71,379.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,576.64. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $1,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,962 shares in the company, valued at $29,889,140.80. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,129 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.