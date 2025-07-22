Signaturefd LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CPAY opened at $331.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.06 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 target price (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.