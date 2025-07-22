Signaturefd LLC Purchases 440 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,776,000 after buying an additional 1,167,282 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,539 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,041,000 after buying an additional 592,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,856,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp downgraded KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

