Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 183.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $122,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,450.30. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $552,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.80. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,183 shares of company stock valued at $35,310,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.